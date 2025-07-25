Reviewing Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of CommScope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Anterix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -188.56% -29.71% -13.48% CommScope 16.89% -4.51% 1.68%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $6.03 million 66.58 -$11.37 million ($0.63) -34.08 CommScope $4.42 billion 0.39 -$315.50 million $2.73 2.90

This table compares Anterix and CommScope”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anterix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope. Anterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommScope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Anterix has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anterix and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 0 1 1 3.50 CommScope 2 4 0 0 1.67

Anterix presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.06%. CommScope has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential downside of 38.52%. Given Anterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than CommScope.

Summary

CommScope beats Anterix on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments. The CCS segment provides network solutions for indoor and outdoor network applications; and fiber optic and copper connectivity and cable solutions for use in telecommunications, cable television, residential broadband networks, data centers and business enterprises. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, wireless Spectrum management business and Comsearch products. The NICS segment offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and long-term evolution (LTE) access points, access and aggregation switches; an Internet of Things suite, on-premises and cloud-based control and management systems; and software and software-as-a-service applications. The ANS segment offers cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct a state-of-the-art residential and metro distribution network. It offers its products and services through independent distributors, specialized resellers and distributors, wireless and wireline operators, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Claremont, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.