Reviewing Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) and Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Living Application Group and Energy Focus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Living Application Group $7.51 million 1.18 -$3.69 million N/A N/A Energy Focus $4.64 million 2.48 -$1.58 million ($0.28) -7.68

Energy Focus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelligent Living Application Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Intelligent Living Application Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Energy Focus shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Intelligent Living Application Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Energy Focus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intelligent Living Application Group and Energy Focus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Living Application Group N/A N/A N/A Energy Focus -30.83% -45.87% -23.33%

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Living Application Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Focus has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelligent Living Application Group beats Energy Focus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs; EnFocus lighting platform, including dimming and color tuning; and LED retrofit solutions for linear fluorescent lamps, downlights, and retrofit kits for low-bay, high-bay and office applications; LED dock lights. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, lighting agents, and distributors, as well as via e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

