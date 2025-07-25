Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.1% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $719.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

