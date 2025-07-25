Head to Head Survey: Mama’s Creations (MAMA) and The Competition

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mama’s Creations to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mama’s Creations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 3.41% 18.19% 9.22% Mama’s Creations Competitors -3.61% -16.95% 1.87%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mama’s Creations Competitors 711 3442 3746 155 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mama’s Creations and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Mama’s Creations’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mama’s Creations has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mama’s Creations and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $123.33 million $3.71 million 83.00 Mama’s Creations Competitors $8.11 billion $410.20 million 23.82

Mama’s Creations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mama’s Creations. Mama’s Creations is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mama’s Creations’ rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mama’s Creations rivals beat Mama’s Creations on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.