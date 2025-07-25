Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Enhabit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,010,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC increased its position in Enhabit by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 4,430,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after buying an additional 623,602 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP increased its position in Enhabit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Enhabit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,996,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 157,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enhabit by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 213,774 shares in the last quarter.

EHAB stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $347.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

