Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,639,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.64% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAF. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 2,978.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39,201 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,200. This trade represents a 125.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.