Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,850 shares during the quarter. Sportradar Group comprises 2.4% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,626,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 148.17 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $336.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRAD

About Sportradar Group

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.