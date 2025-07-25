192,100 Shares in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 192,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 831.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,638,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,615,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,532,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 922,693 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR opened at $3.16 on Friday. Sabre Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $776.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.