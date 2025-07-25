STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for about 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in STERIS by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.
Insider Activity
In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
STERIS Stock Performance
Shares of STE stock opened at $227.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.12. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
