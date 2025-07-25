Assetmark Inc. Has $160.61 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $160,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $208.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

