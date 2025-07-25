Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

