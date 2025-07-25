McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,123,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,064 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 212.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 73,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neogen by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,939,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Neogen by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.77. Neogen Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aashima Gupta bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,981.25. The trade was a 270.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

