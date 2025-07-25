Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Takes $205,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.2% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $76.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.