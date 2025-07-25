UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $98.16 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $70.05 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.39% and a net margin of 14.15%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 149,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

