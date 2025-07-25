Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VKTX opened at $33.50 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.62.
In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 377,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,146.95. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $747,514.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,388,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,386,789.20. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
