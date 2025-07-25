Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $73.65 Million Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $73,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Shell by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shell Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.44 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

