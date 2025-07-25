Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,570,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,832,468 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $69,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9%

IPG stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

