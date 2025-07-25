Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,825,667 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3,794.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825,667 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $95,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 7,157.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 68,065 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 20.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $382,990.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 276,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,881.36. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $309,983.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,421.43. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of Flex stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

