Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,610 shares of company stock worth $5,737,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

