Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stake Lessened by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the period. Sociedad Quimica y Minera comprises about 4.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $45.89.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

