Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Cardinal Health in a report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.78. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

CAH stock opened at $158.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,012,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

