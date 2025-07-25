Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2,585.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710,433 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $135,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $433,254,000 after buying an additional 1,990,515 shares during the period. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $210,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,570 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $254,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.