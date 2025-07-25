3,390 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 700,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,047,000 after purchasing an additional 674,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 651,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432,934 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $357.40 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.27.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total value of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,034.38. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

