Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 319.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average of $231.07. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

