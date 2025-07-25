SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $145,278,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 384,840 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $310.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

