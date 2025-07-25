Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.