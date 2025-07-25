Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $692,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,182,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $380.00 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.39 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.49.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.37.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

