Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,000. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $383,051,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,639.69.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,391.05 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,579.78 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,480.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,198.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.