Phoenix Financial Ltd. Increases Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,709 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $59,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,300. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

