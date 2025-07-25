VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Position Lifted by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 238.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OIH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.8%

OIH opened at $253.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.21 and a fifty-two week high of $340.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.56.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

