Cetera Investment Advisers Has $157.90 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,021 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $157,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 305,575 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

