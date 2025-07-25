John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 271,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $66.46 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

