88 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.67.
GE Vernova Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of GEV opened at $623.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $633.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.16.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
