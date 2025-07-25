Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,466,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,493,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.
Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $91.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
