Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Stake Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,847 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $20,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,428,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,596,000 after purchasing an additional 741,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after purchasing an additional 672,960 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 875,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after purchasing an additional 571,026 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,201,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $98.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

