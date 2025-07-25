Oak Thistle LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:CCI opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 300.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.