Riposte Capital LLC Takes $6.61 Million Position in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Riposte Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000. NextDecade comprises 1.2% of Riposte Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Riposte Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of NextDecade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 3.1% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 170,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextDecade by 25.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 341,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 70,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextDecade by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 873,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

NextDecade Price Performance

NEXT stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.08. NextDecade Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

