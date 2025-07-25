Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE UNM opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

