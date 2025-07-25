Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 450 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,051,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,112,000 after purchasing an additional 132,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

