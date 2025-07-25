MY Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,595 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

BATS PTLC opened at $52.09 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

