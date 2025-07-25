Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HSBC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in HSBC by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $227.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

