Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 934 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NYSE BSX opened at $106.18 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

