Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Issues Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, Zacks reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million.
Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $960.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88.
Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
