Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Issues Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, Zacks reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $960.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 259,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

