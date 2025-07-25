Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.60.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $455.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $501.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.