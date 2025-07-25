16,436 Shares in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens raised shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

RGEN stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

