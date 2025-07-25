Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 52.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

