Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 959 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of MRC Global worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 1,576.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

