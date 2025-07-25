Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:YETI opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

