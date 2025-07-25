Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 543 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,901,000 after purchasing an additional 158,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

MetLife Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MET opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.