Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 15.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $3,257,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $269.97 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.96 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.17. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

